Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Stock trading around $7.66 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] gained 24.15% or 1.49 points to close at $7.66 with a heavy trading volume of 14764124 shares. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Vertex Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results and Provides Strategic Update on Mobile Refinery Acquisition.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $7.46, the shares rose to $8.10 and dropped to $6.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTNR points out that the company has recorded 7.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -571.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 14764124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 144.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.71. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 56.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 489.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.12.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 795.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$96,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $133 million, or 34.50% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,504,902, which is approximately 143.716% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,226,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.73 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.62 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 17.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 10,338,567 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,624,868 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,660,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,624,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,180,413 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,591 shares during the same period.