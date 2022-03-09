UBS slashes price target on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – find out why.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.37%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that AbbVie Resolves HUMIRA® (adalimumab) U.S. Litigation with Alvotech.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced that it has resolved all U.S. HUMIRA (adalimumab) litigation with Alvotech.

Under the terms of the resolution, AbbVie will grant Alvotech a non-exclusive license to its HUMIRA-related patents in the United States, which will begin on July 1, 2023. AbbVie will make no payments of any form to Alvotech, and Alvotech will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents and acknowledges the validity and enforceability of the licensed patents. The resolution includes dismissal of the patent and trade secret litigation between AbbVie and Alvotech.

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 37.79%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.67. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $260.01 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 8815346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $151.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $117 to $122. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $138, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 153 to 154.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.05, while it was recorded at 149.43 for the last single week of trading, and 121.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.10%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $176,218 million, or 69.10% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,312,069, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,197,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.16 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.86 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,684 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 62,801,717 shares. Additionally, 1,020 investors decreased positions by around 48,420,458 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 1,067,885,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,107,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 387 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,228,619 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,077,620 shares during the same period.