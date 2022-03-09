UBS Group AG [UBS] Revenue clocked in at $9.96 billion, down -15.39% YTD: What’s Next?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] loss -4.85% or -0.77 points to close at $15.12 with a heavy trading volume of 12408727 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes.

HDLB: linked to the Solactive US High Dividend Low Volatility Index Series B.

SMHB: linked to the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index Series B.

It opened the trading session at $15.59, the shares rose to $15.72 and dropped to $15.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBS points out that the company has recorded -9.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 12408727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 154.54.

Trading performance analysis for UBS stock

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.65. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -25.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.85 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 16.59 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 12.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UBS Group AG [UBS]

There are presently around $19,059 million, or 52.99% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 153,942,977, which is approximately 8.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 137,022,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in UBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.66 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 112,942,036 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 55,948,370 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 1,091,625,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,260,515,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,095,489 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,872 shares during the same period.