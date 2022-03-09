TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] is -15.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] price surged by 43.05 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 7, 2022 that TherapeuticsMD Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Divest vitaCare to GoodRx.

GoodRx has agreed to acquire vitaCare for $150 million in cash, with an additional $7 million consideration contingent upon vitaCare’s financial performance through 2023.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (“TXMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its vitaCare Prescription Services (vitaCare) business to GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. VitaCare is a technology and services platform that helps patients navigate key access and adherence barriers for brand medications.

A sum of 47780122 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.57M shares. TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares reached a high of $0.364 and dropped to a low of $0.277 until finishing in the latest session at $0.30.

The one-year TXMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.07. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.71. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.36 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3028, while it was recorded at 0.2356 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7134 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -239.76 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -282.90.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -91.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.45. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 199.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 136.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$458,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TXMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 34.80% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,894,812, which is approximately -1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,129,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.36 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 8,170,564 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 17,248,849 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 98,640,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,059,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,868,912 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,005,398 shares during the same period.