Team Inc. [TISI] is 7.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Team Inc. [NYSE: TISI] gained 32.13% on the last trading session, reaching $1.17 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2022 that TEAM, INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL DEBT REFINANCING AND ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today announced a series of related transactions in support of a comprehensive plan to refinance its capital structure.

Team Inc. represents 30.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.22 million with the latest information. TISI stock price has been found in the range of $0.8523 to $1.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, TISI reached a trading volume of 7965905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Team Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Team Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Team Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Team Inc. [TISI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.00. With this latest performance, TISI shares gained by 74.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TISI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.45 for Team Inc. [TISI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8966, while it was recorded at 0.9418 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4580 for the last 200 days.

Team Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TISI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Team Inc. go to 11.00%.

There are presently around $17 million, or 63.80% of TISI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TISI stocks are: CORRE PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,640,711, which is approximately 7.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,005,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in TISI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 million in TISI stock with ownership of nearly 0.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Team Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Team Inc. [NYSE:TISI] by around 2,931,678 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,820,526 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,165,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,917,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TISI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,912 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,175,626 shares during the same period.