Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Is Currently -11.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] closed the trading session at $32.12 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.775, while the highest price level was $36.45. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Tapestry, Inc. to Present at Bank of America’s Consumer & Retail Technology Conference.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, available to the general public, and archived for a period of five business days. To access the presentation, log onto Tapestry’s Investor Relations website or utilize Bank of America’s webcast link.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.89 percent and weekly performance of -21.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 9424338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $54.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.47. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -16.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.13, while it was recorded at 37.71 for the last single week of trading, and 40.93 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 14.00%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,541 million, or 92.50% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,903,125, which is approximately 3.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,140,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.98 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $599.16 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly -5.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 18,390,330 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 24,959,267 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 191,416,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,766,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,923,926 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,903,693 shares during the same period.