Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is -8.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] gained 6.31% on the last trading session, reaching $10.79 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES EXIT FROM COVENANT RELIEF PERIOD.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, today announced that it has notified its unsecured lenders of its election to terminate the covenant relief period associated with the amended debt agreements governing its Revolving Credit Facility, Term Loan Facilities and Senior Unsecured Notes. The termination of the covenant relief period follows the Company’s satisfaction of the financial covenants for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company will now be required to satisfy a modified set of financial covenants for the following five quarters, after which, the original covenants prior to the debt agreement amendments will be reinstated. Upon termination of the covenant relief period, the Company is now no longer subject to the additional restrictions on debt issuance and repayment, capital investment, share repurchase, and dividend distributions that were imposed as part of the covenant relief debt agreement amendments.

Bryan Giglia, Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our fourth quarter earnings, combined with our low-levered balance sheet, allowed us to exit the covenant relief period early. This is an important milestone in our continued path to recovery which significantly enhances our capital allocation flexibility. Over the coming quarters, as our earnings return closer to pre-pandemic levels, we will gain additional leverage capacity that will further bolster our ability to execute on our business plan and grow per share earnings and NAV.”.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. represents 217.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.36 billion with the latest information. SHO stock price has been found in the range of $10.17 to $10.915.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 7442899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for SHO stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.32, while it was recorded at 10.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.83 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,195 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,275,293, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,161,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.78 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $129.84 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly -6.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 27,991,861 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 25,081,186 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 163,219,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,292,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,630,114 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,328 shares during the same period.