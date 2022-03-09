ROTH Capital slashes price target on ReneSola Ltd [SOL] – find out why.

ReneSola Ltd [NYSE: SOL] gained 36.53% or 2.17 points to close at $8.11 with a heavy trading volume of 7587239 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that ReneSola Power to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 23, 2022.

ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the U.S. stock market close on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (4:30 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday, March 24, 2022).

What: ReneSola Power Fourth Quarter and Full Year (ended December 31, 2021) Earnings Call.

It opened the trading session at $6.21, the shares rose to $8.43 and dropped to $6.1544, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOL points out that the company has recorded 13.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, SOL reached to a volume of 7587239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ReneSola Ltd [SOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOL shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for ReneSola Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ReneSola Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SOL stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SOL shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReneSola Ltd is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for SOL stock

ReneSola Ltd [SOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.60. With this latest performance, SOL shares gained by 55.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.14 for ReneSola Ltd [SOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

ReneSola Ltd [SOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReneSola Ltd [SOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. ReneSola Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Total Capital for SOL is now 0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.07. Additionally, SOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReneSola Ltd [SOL] managed to generate an average of $18,902 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.ReneSola Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

ReneSola Ltd [SOL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ReneSola Ltd go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ReneSola Ltd [SOL]

Positions in ReneSola Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in ReneSola Ltd [NYSE:SOL] by around 4,418,762 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 648,783 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 22,918,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,985,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,376,816 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 259,373 shares during the same period.