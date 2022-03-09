Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Is Currently -1.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $98.19 on 03/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.12, while the highest price level was $103.095. The company report on March 3, 2022 that CPI Aerostructures Receives $4M Contract From Collins Aerospace for Airborne Pod System.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX), has awarded CPI Aero a purchase order to manufacture the Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar (TacSAR) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system. TacSAR is a long-range synthetic aperture radar system designed for overland and maritime reconnaissance and surveillance developed by Collins Aerospace (Collins) and Leonardo UK Ltd.

Under a previous contract with Collins, CPI Aero used Collins’ design to create fabrication drawings, assembly drawings, parts lists, interface drawings, tooling drawings and other documentation sufficient for the manufacture of the complete TacSAR pod. Under this new contract, CPI will complete non-recurring engineering (NRE) and tool development and build one prototype pod that Collins will use to complete required test and evaluation of the TacSAR system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.09 percent and weekly performance of -4.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 12749858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $106.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 74.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.12, while it was recorded at 100.22 for the last single week of trading, and 87.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 16.20%.

There are presently around $115,471 million, or 80.30% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 136,140,794, which is approximately -3.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,463,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.63 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.68 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,118 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 45,598,634 shares. Additionally, 896 investors decreased positions by around 54,758,711 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 1,075,635,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,175,992,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,660,317 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 4,585,200 shares during the same period.