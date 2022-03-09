Phunware Inc. [PHUN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2.50

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.44 during the day while it closed the day at $2.35. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Phunware Receives Notice of Allowance for United States Patent for Monitoring Outdoor and Indoor Environments with Mobile Devices.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company’s patent application US10038972B1 entitled “Monitoring Outdoor and Indoor Regions with Mobile Devices.” This new patent allowance further strengthens, expands and protects the Company’s core patent portfolio underlying its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, including:.

Software Development Kits (SDKs), comprising Location Based Services (LBS), Mobile Engagement, Content Management, Analytics and Audience Monetization.

Phunware Inc. stock has also loss -19.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHUN stock has declined by -21.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 117.59% and lost -10.65% year-on date.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $245.69 million, with 96.26 million shares outstanding and 91.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.53M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 7546013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.80. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.00% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,289,375, which is approximately 38.694% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,177,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.51 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly -2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 2,591,862 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 883,119 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,111,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,586,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,228,296 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 495,806 shares during the same period.