Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] Is Currently 1.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE: PSXP] gained 1.89% on the last trading session, reaching $42.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action.

TortoiseEcofin today announced that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP), as a result of the approved merger with Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Due to the merger, PSXP will be removed from both indices at market open on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

For both Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP), PSXP will be removed with a special rebalancing.

Phillips 66 Partners LP represents 228.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.45 billion with the latest information. PSXP stock price has been found in the range of $41.86 to $44.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 695.46K shares, PSXP reached a trading volume of 16177228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSXP shares is $41.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Phillips 66 Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $32 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PSXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 Partners LP is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSXP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for PSXP stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, PSXP shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.96, while it was recorded at 41.77 for the last single week of trading, and 38.66 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.50 and a Gross Margin at +54.28. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +64.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.24.

Phillips 66 Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 Partners LP go to 5.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]

There are presently around $1,765 million, or 19.00% of PSXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSXP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 9,364,267, which is approximately 3.518% of the company’s market cap and around 74.44% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,342,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.25 million in PSXP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $153.76 million in PSXP stock with ownership of nearly 155.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE:PSXP] by around 12,886,079 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 9,440,705 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 20,475,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,802,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSXP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,945,345 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,206,030 shares during the same period.