Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Stock trading around $1.65 per share: What’s Next?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX: OPTT] jumped around 0.32 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, up 24.06%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Ocean Power Technologies to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will report its fiscal year 2022 third quarter results for the period ending January 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, March 14, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATIONOPT will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, March 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. OPT President and CEO Dr. Philipp Stratmann will update investors on company activities, including the progress of integrating recently acquired Marine Advanced Robotics and the development of OPT’s proprietary maritime domain awareness software.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock is now 11.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPTT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.89 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.22, which means current price is +78.19% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 809.38K shares, OPTT reached a trading volume of 7705321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has OPTT stock performed recently?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 54.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2390, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8950 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1127.03 and a Gross Margin at -88.97. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1223.88.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -28.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.56. Additionally, OPTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$320,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.40.

Insider trade positions for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

There are presently around $10 million, or 14.20% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,615,568, which is approximately 1978.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,252,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 million in OPTT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.95 million in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly 0.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX:OPTT] by around 3,776,307 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 244,330 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,792,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,812,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,163,822 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 78,971 shares during the same period.