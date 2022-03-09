Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is -43.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] slipped around -8.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $341.76 at the close of the session, down -2.43%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Netflix CFO to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Spence Neumann, CFO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://ir.netflix.net.

Netflix Inc. stock is now -43.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFLX Stock saw the intraday high of $358.86 and lowest of $340.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 700.99, which means current price is +0.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, NFLX reached a trading volume of 6413301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $510.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $595 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $737 to $415, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NFLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 18.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.34.

How has NFLX stock performed recently?

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.10 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 452.26, while it was recorded at 360.37 for the last single week of trading, and 546.31 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.86 and a Gross Margin at +41.64. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.20.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 16.86%.

Insider trade positions for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $125,263 million, or 82.70% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,560,277, which is approximately 0.117% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,223,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.24 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.09 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly -10.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,267 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 18,547,891 shares. Additionally, 698 investors decreased positions by around 18,613,207 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 320,466,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,627,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 332 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,524 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,251 shares during the same period.