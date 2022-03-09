MPLX LP [MPLX] Stock trading around $33.02 per share: What’s Next?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.46%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that MPLX LP files 2021 Form 10-K with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The filing can be viewed through a link on MPLX’s website at http://www.mplx.com by selecting the “SEC Filings” link under the “Investors” tab.

Upon written request, unitholders may receive, free of charge, a hard copy of MPLX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to MPLX LP, Attention: Investor Relations, 200 E. Hardin Street, Findlay, OH 45840.

Over the last 12 months, MPLX stock rose by 32.59%. The one-year MPLX LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.83. The average equity rating for MPLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.64 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 363.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, MPLX stock reached a trading volume of 7331947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $36.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MPLX Stock Performance Analysis:

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, MPLX shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.72 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.83, while it was recorded at 32.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MPLX LP Fundamentals:

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MPLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

MPLX LP [MPLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,344 million, or 25.10% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 66,127,749, which is approximately -0.918% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,369,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.84 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $558.17 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly -2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 10,954,068 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,872 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 226,067,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,417,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,461,916 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,755,916 shares during the same period.