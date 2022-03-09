MKM Partners slashes price target on Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] – find out why.

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] loss -15.36% or -8.38 points to close at $46.16 with a heavy trading volume of 9503037 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that John D. Idol to Remain Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Michael Kors CEO to Leave the Company.

It opened the trading session at $52.55, the shares rose to $53.5495 and dropped to $46.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRI points out that the company has recorded -18.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CPRI reached to a volume of 9503037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $84.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $99, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on CPRI stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CPRI stock

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.86. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.93, while it was recorded at 60.15 for the last single week of trading, and 57.84 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 54.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $6,078 million, or 92.50% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,488,932, which is approximately -1.373% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,242,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $657.41 million in CPRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $615.72 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 10,451,674 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 10,357,404 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 110,856,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,665,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,364,150 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,938,073 shares during the same period.