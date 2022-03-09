Market cap of United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] reaches 64.17M – now what?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.70 during the day while it closed the day at $0.63. The company report on January 12, 2022 that U. S. Antimony Corporation Sets Zeolite Sales Records, Continues Company-wide Process Upgrades Program – Provides Operations Update.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC – the Company) is pleased to announce that December zeolite shipments from its Bear River Zeolite facility (BRZ, website Bear River Zeolite) totaled 1,837 tons ($482,683) bringing the 2021 annual total to 14,040 tons and $3,027,259.

The Company is pleased to see that the implemented improvements are starting to yield increases in production and profit. Further upgrades are underway and planned at BRZ for both the mill and the mine that will enhance operations. BRZ is a leader in supplying the highest quality zeolite. As the environmental and regulatory demands for remediation of contaminated air and water continue to increase, we expect continuing high demand for our products. Similarly, upgrades to all of USAC’s facilities are in various stages of implementation.

United States Antimony Corporation stock has also gained 36.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAMY stock has inclined by 7.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.32% and gained 26.50% year-on date.

The market cap for UAMY stock reached $64.17 million, with 106.12 million shares outstanding and 97.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.45K shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 7475653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

UAMY stock trade performance evaluation

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.89. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 45.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4617, while it was recorded at 0.5098 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7560 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.04 and a Gross Margin at -6.25. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.78.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$58,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.00% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,080,641, which is approximately -0.356% of the company’s market cap and around 8.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,624,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in UAMY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.72 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,948,320 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 564,712 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 9,139,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,652,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,733,896 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 313,500 shares during the same period.