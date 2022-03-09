Market cap of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] reaches 7.99B – now what?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] jumped around 0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.31 at the close of the session, up 4.43%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 21.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.78 and lowest of $10.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.38, which means current price is +21.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 19431227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $13.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.52, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,490 million, or 46.20% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 52,505,872, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 34,355,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.07 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $248.59 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -13.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 28,802,666 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 24,602,202 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 268,820,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,225,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,296,795 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,725,477 shares during the same period.