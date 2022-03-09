Market Analysts see The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] traded at a low on 03/07/22, posting a -1.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $152.84. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Swiffer Partners With Home Renovation Experts and TV Stars, Ben and Erin Napier, to Educate Homeowners on How to Clean Their Finished Wood Floors.

TV’s Beloved Woodworker and Interior Designer Identify Easy, Effective Ways to Maintain Hardwood Floors.

Today, Swiffer announced its partnership with home renovation experts and TV personalities, Ben and Erin Napier, as they join forces to educate homeowners on the best techniques and optimized tools to quickly and effectively clean finished hardwood floors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8372883 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Procter & Gamble Company stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for PG stock reached $364.52 billion, with 2.41 billion shares outstanding and 2.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 8372883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $160 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.44, while it was recorded at 153.89 for the last single week of trading, and 146.74 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $234,120 million, or 66.20% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 215,125,047, which is approximately 0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 156,813,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.97 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.12 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,659 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 51,874,261 shares. Additionally, 1,291 investors decreased positions by around 54,556,408 shares, while 351 investors held positions by with 1,425,367,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,531,798,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 367 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,199,475 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,959,235 shares during the same period.