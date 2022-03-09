Market Analysts see Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price surged by 11.02 percent to reach at $2.35. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) will participate in the following events for the financial community.

Morgan Stanley Energy and Power ConferenceMonday, February 28, 2022 in New York City, NY.

A sum of 7033061 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.90M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $24.54 and dropped to a low of $21.12 until finishing in the latest session at $23.67.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $27.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $28 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on BE stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BE shares from 33 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 66.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.39, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.06. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,409 million, or 74.90% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,637,243, which is approximately 1.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,640,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.46 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.11 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 16,901,377 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 8,563,376 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 87,519,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,984,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,046,871 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,942,881 shares during the same period.