Market Analysts see Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] price surged by 5.83 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Astra CEO to Participate in Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced that Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will participate in two events at Deutsche Bank’s Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Deutsche Bank Space Panel on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. (ET) / 6:35 a.m. (PT).

A sum of 6698181 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.33M shares. Astra Space Inc. shares reached a high of $3.775 and dropped to a low of $3.345 until finishing in the latest session at $3.63.

The one-year ASTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.0. The average equity rating for ASTR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

ASTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -31.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astra Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] managed to generate an average of -$2,447,424 per employee.Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $283 million, or 41.20% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, holding 16,489,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.56 million in ASTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.02 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 1411.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astra Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 16,708,647 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 9,890,852 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 55,813,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,412,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,407,893 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,609,918 shares during the same period.