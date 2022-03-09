Market Analysts see American Express Company [AXP] gaining to $215. Time to buy?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $166.29 during the day while it closed the day at $160.05. The company report on February 24, 2022 that American Express Announces ‘Let’s Grab a Table’ – Continuing its Multi-Million Dollar Support of Independent Restaurants.

As part of the new campaign, American Express and Resy are kicking-off ‘Every Resy Counts’ – a reservation drive to bring millions of diners to independent restaurants .

Each millionth reservation completed on Resy in March will unlock financial support for restaurant relief including a $500,000 donation to Southern Smoke and covers costs* of meals for diners at select restaurants around the country.

American Express Company stock has also loss -10.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has declined by -0.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.21% and lost -2.17% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $126.41 billion, with 768.00 million shares outstanding and 758.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 7058402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $200.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $215, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 190 to 197.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.01, while it was recorded at 170.47 for the last single week of trading, and 170.56 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 34.57%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102,984 million, or 87.00% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.42 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.3 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 922 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 20,506,254 shares. Additionally, 804 investors decreased positions by around 33,457,648 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 593,206,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 647,170,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,362,030 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,951,877 shares during the same period.