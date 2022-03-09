Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Is Currently 0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.435 during the day while it closed the day at $5.30. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Lufax to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 9, 2022.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock has also loss -14.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LU stock has declined by -8.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.57% and lost -5.86% year-on date.

The market cap for LU stock reached $14.40 billion, with 2.46 billion shares outstanding and 871.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 7476348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $10.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $14.80 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20.30 to $9.80, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LU stock. On May 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.24. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.62 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 16.40%.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 42,360,823 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 31,842,773 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 197,111,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,315,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,525,787 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,072,936 shares during the same period.