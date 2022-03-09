Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved up 1.61: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] jumped around 2.73 points on Monday, while shares priced at $172.21 at the close of the session, up 1.61%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Pathalys Pharma, Inc. Launches with Mission to Address High Priority Needs in Chronic Kidney Disease.

– Company Acquires License to EA Pharma’s Upacicalcet Worldwide Outside of Japan and Asia -.

– Industry Veteran Neal Fowler Named Chief Executive Officer of New Venture -.

Johnson & Johnson stock is now 0.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNJ Stock saw the intraday high of $173.12 and lowest of $167.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.92, which means current price is +10.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 11659870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $195, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 51.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.64, while it was recorded at 168.04 for the last single week of trading, and 167.23 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $310,205 million, or 70.50% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 234,782,632, which is approximately 0.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,021,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.45 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.91 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,934 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 56,475,504 shares. Additionally, 1,436 investors decreased positions by around 46,462,789 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 1,698,379,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,801,317,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 367 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,371,959 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,387,439 shares during the same period.