Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] is -61.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.45 during the day while it closed the day at $0.40. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Jaguar Health to Host Investor Webcast Monday, March 14th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time Regarding Q4 2021 Financials & Corporate Updates.

Click here to register for webcast.

Company plans to file its Annual Report on March 11, 2022 on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock has also loss -14.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JAGX stock has declined by -65.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.98% and lost -61.16% year-on date.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $20.40 million, with 45.84 million shares outstanding and 43.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 8345609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.06. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -46.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.23 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7580, while it was recorded at 0.4072 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5504 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.50% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,845,920, which is approximately -0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 5.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 771,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in JAGX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 656,897 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,774,453 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,572,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,135 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,791 shares during the same period.