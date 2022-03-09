IronNet Inc. [IRNT] is 13.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] traded at a high on 03/08/22, posting a 9.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.76. The company report on March 2, 2022 that IronNet Enhances Collective Defense Platform.

New capabilities designed to reduce false positives through automated alert correlation and triage, enable malicious payload detection, and extend the supported hunt window.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced new automation capabilities of its cybersecurity platform to enable security operations center (SOC) analysts to “prove the positive” – in other words, to confirm that their enterprise network is safe from cyber attacks. Available now, IronNet’s newest Collective Defense platform enhancements offer three key benefits:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16827614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IronNet Inc. stands at 19.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.72%.

The market cap for IRNT stock reached $468.00 million, with 87.18 million shares outstanding and 57.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 16827614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRNT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on IRNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has IRNT stock performed recently?

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 45.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IRNT is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IronNet Inc. [IRNT] managed to generate an average of -$35,893 per employee.IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $61 million, or 25.50% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.80% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 2,831,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.26 million in IRNT stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $3.84 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly -11.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 3,353,362 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 6,809,813 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,858,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,021,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,947,639 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,415,250 shares during the same period.