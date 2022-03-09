HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Stock trading around $31.37 per share: What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $32.02 during the day while it closed the day at $31.37. The company report on February 1, 2022 that HSBC USA Announces Four New Appointments to Its Boards of Directors.

Deborah P. Bailey, Melvin L. Flowers, George W. Madison and Alice D. Schroeder are the newest Board Members of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. (HNAH) and HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (HBUS).

HSBC Bank USA today announced the recent appointments of Deborah P. Bailey, Melvin L. Flowers, George W. Madison and Alice D. Schroeder to the HSBC North America Holdings Inc. (HNAH) and HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (HBUS) Boards of Directors. Flowers and Madison’s appointments are effective as of Jan. 11 while Bailey and Schroeder were appointed in late October 2021.

HSBC Holdings plc stock has also loss -5.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSBC stock has inclined by 8.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.50% and gained 4.05% year-on date.

The market cap for HSBC stock reached $135.01 billion, with 4.04 billion shares outstanding and 4.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 9002747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $41.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 285.20.

HSBC stock trade performance evaluation

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.51, while it was recorded at 32.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.07 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,428 million, or 1.20% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,502,387, which is approximately 2.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 3,742,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.49 million in HSBC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $103.22 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 3.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 6,422,335 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 5,940,800 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 34,304,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,667,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 844,899 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 454,128 shares during the same period.