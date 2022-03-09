HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] Revenue clocked in at $18.39 billion, up 4.15% YTD: What’s Next?

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.69%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that HollyFrontier Corporation Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Reported net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $558.3 million or $3.39 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $250.1 million or $1.52 per diluted share, for the year.

Reported EBITDA of $1,306.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $915.7 million, for the year.

Over the last 12 months, HFC stock dropped by -12.03%. The one-year HollyFrontier Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.65. The average equity rating for HFC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.48 billion, with 162.72 million shares outstanding and 161.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, HFC stock reached a trading volume of 6951386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on HFC stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HFC shares from 28 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HFC Stock Performance Analysis:

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.69. With this latest performance, HFC shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.29, while it was recorded at 30.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HollyFrontier Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.26. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -6.61%.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,173 million, or 91.10% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,006,834, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,079,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.74 million in HFC stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $364.98 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 14,215,355 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 12,030,335 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 115,966,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,212,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,846 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,272,572 shares during the same period.