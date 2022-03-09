Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Is Currently 7.88 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] jumped around 0.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.34 at the close of the session, up 7.88%. The company report on February 21, 2022 that Helix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported a net loss1 of $25.9 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $19.0 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2021 and net income of $4.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $26.5 million for the third quarter 2021 and $35.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020.

For the full year 2021, Helix reported a net loss of $61.5 million, or $(0.41) per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the full year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 was $96.3 million compared to $155.3 million for the full year 2020. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock is now 71.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.78 and lowest of $5.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.76, which means current price is +71.15% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 6401521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $5.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5.30 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.17. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 35.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.12 and a Gross Margin at +2.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $651 million, or 87.50% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,075,774, which is approximately 2.984% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,619,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.47 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $52.84 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 9,063,569 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,010,762 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 108,348,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,422,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,856,693 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 441,084 shares during the same period.