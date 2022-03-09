H.C. Wainwright lifts Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] gained 4.11% or 0.04 points to close at $1.04 with a heavy trading volume of 10059175 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Aqua Metals Produces First Lithium from Spent Batteries, Achieving Key Step in its Novel Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Technology.

On schedule to run a full pilot on Li and other high-value battery minerals in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.34 and dropped to $1.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQMS points out that the company has recorded -52.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 716.10K shares, AQMS reached to a volume of 10059175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while Euro Pacific Capital kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 374.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for AQMS stock

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, AQMS shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0664, while it was recorded at 1.0498 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9495 for the last 200 days.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10095.38 and a Gross Margin at -3956.07. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10516.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.19.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]

There are presently around $14 million, or 23.40% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 3,400,007, which is approximately 17.681% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,768,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in AQMS stocks shares; and IEQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.48 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 1,835,189 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,020,209 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 11,013,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,868,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 601,741 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 278,239 shares during the same period.