Goldman slashes price target on The AES Corporation [AES] – find out why.

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $21.56 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that AES Named to Fast Company’s 2022 World’s Most Innovative Companies List.

AES is recognized for its innovations in the energy sector and joins the ranks of other leading innovative companies, including SpaceX and Microsoft.

Today, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) was named to Fast Company’s 2022 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. AES was ranked among the top five companies in the energy sector and was recognized for its work in clean energy innovations that are accelerating a greener, smarter energy future.

The AES Corporation represents 666.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.15 billion with the latest information. AES stock price has been found in the range of $21.555 to $22.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 8532377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $28.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for AES stock

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.41, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 24.02 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +24.35. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $13,737 million, or 96.10% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,504,796, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,975,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,755,855 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 40,778,882 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 541,587,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 628,122,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,438,040 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,513,577 shares during the same period.