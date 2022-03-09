Goldman slashes price target on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] – find out why.

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] price plunged by -0.33 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Amarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Go-to-Market Strategy in U.S. to Optimize Provider Engagement and Drive Demand for VASCEPA®.

European Expansion Strategy On Track with Reimbursement Negotiations and Launch Preparations for VAZKEPA Underway in Multiple Markets.

A sum of 7136284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Amarin Corporation plc shares reached a high of $3.06 and dropped to a low of $2.87 until finishing in the latest session at $2.99.

The one-year AMRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.14. The average equity rating for AMRN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

AMRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.27. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -18.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amarin Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +78.71. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76.

Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $408 million, or 35.50% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,169,805, which is approximately -3.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 19,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.75 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $49.38 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 44.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 26,677,706 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 12,289,979 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 96,911,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,879,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,999,768 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,686,477 shares during the same period.