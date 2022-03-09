Goldman lifts Datadog Inc. [DDOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] plunged by -$2.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $132.16 during the day while it closed the day at $127.13. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/.

Datadog Inc. stock has also loss -20.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has declined by -21.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.45% and lost -28.62% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $41.67 billion, with 311.85 million shares outstanding and 240.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 6631065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $213.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $225, while Truist kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 210 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 11.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 150.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.53. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.22, while it was recorded at 142.47 for the last single week of trading, and 141.14 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 54.80%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,506 million, or 78.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,169,517, which is approximately 7.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 16,708,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.01 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -18.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

417 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 31,868,388 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 24,728,311 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 147,120,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,717,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,981,143 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,307,730 shares during the same period.