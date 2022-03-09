For Match Group Inc. [MTCH], Analyst sees a drop to $160. What next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a low on 03/08/22, posting a -1.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.70. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Match Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7 at 10:55 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8192055 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 7.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $26.66 billion, with 283.07 million shares outstanding and 276.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 8192055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $149.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $170 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $150, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 157 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.58. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.69 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.09, while it was recorded at 97.14 for the last single week of trading, and 140.85 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $24,450 million, or 99.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,660,438, which is approximately 2.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,609,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.47 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 9.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 25,401,077 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 25,973,843 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 222,793,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,167,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,610,570 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,443,325 shares during the same period.