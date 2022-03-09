For ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT], Analyst sees a drop to $24. What next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] gained 9.24% on the last trading session, reaching $15.73 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen to speak on electric vehicle (EV) panel at J.D. Power Auto Summit 2022.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading EV charging network, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen is confirmed to speak at the J.D. Power Auto Summit. The premier automotive retail event at the NADA Show is taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and will feature key industry thought leaders, real-time auto industry data and cutting-edge insights needed to make informed decisions with lasting impacts. At the event, Colleen Jansen will speak on the panel session “Understanding Purchase Pain Points” alongside leaders from NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association), J.D. Power and Hyundai Motor North America.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. represents 345.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.43 billion with the latest information. CHPT stock price has been found in the range of $14.63 to $16.3986.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.45M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 16825707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $27.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.95, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.09. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.49.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $2,596 million, or 48.50% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 51,101,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,127,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.88 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $288.55 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 93,879,073 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,638,576 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 52,530,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,047,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,023,516 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,049,438 shares during the same period.