Fisker Inc. [FSR] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $32

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.74%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Fisker Ocean All-electric SUV Makes Its European Debut at Mobile World Congress.

Fisker hosts the European debut of its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

For the US and select European and Scandinavian countries, deliveries of the Fisker Ocean will start shortly after production begins in November 2022.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock dropped by -50.90%. The one-year Fisker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.5. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.35 billion, with 315.59 million shares outstanding and 158.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 8495036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock. On September 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33519.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $922 million, or 53.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,379,930, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,034,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.52 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $89.4 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -18.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 20,007,636 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 9,711,424 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 56,888,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,607,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,132,158 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,721,180 shares during the same period.