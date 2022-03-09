EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] is 34.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] traded at a low on 03/08/22, posting a -3.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.27. The company report on February 16, 2022 that EnLink Midstream Files 2021 Annual Report.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A copy of the 10-K may be found on EnLink’s website at www.EnLink.com by clicking the “Investors” tab, then “Financial Information,” and then “Annual Reports.” Unitholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by sending a request to: EnLink Midstream, 1722 Routh Street, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201, Attention: Investor Relations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14723189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EnLink Midstream LLC stands at 6.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.37%.

The market cap for ENLC stock reached $4.32 billion, with 486.40 million shares outstanding and 254.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 14723189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ENLC stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ENLC shares from 4.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ENLC stock performed recently?

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.43 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25.

EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

There are presently around $1,870 million, or 41.30% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 43,392,248, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 39,070,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.64 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $181.32 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly -0.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 16,564,041 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 12,456,991 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 164,997,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,018,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,268,090 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,446,636 shares during the same period.