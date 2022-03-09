Dow Inc. [DOW] moved down -0.24: Why It’s Important

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.24%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Agent of Change: Dr. Yang Xiuhan.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– DOW.

“Expand your horizon, discover your true potential and develop your strengths. I think it is important to really believe in yourself, and you can do well in any field including science and research.”.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock dropped by -7.10%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.92. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.16 billion, with 738.20 million shares outstanding and 734.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 6583407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.24, while it was recorded at 58.70 for the last single week of trading, and 60.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to 56.83%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,792 million, or 67.00% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,746,653, which is approximately 0.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,736,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.25 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 770 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 28,998,225 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 38,626,342 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 411,717,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,342,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,805 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,956,271 shares during the same period.