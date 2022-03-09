Dougherty & Company lifts Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX: SDPI] closed the trading session at $1.60 on 03/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.31, while the highest price level was $1.84. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Superior Drilling Products to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 11.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the quarter and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 119.09 percent and weekly performance of 55.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 97.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 100.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 111.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 309.95K shares, SDPI reached to a volume of 11057497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on SDPI stock. On October 18, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SDPI shares from 3 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Drilling Products Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SDPI in the course of the last twelve months was 420.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SDPI stock trade performance evaluation

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.34. With this latest performance, SDPI shares gained by 100.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.82 for Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8719, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9082 for the last 200 days.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.51 and a Gross Margin at +24.34. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.76.

Return on Total Capital for SDPI is now -28.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.19. Additionally, SDPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI] managed to generate an average of -$83,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. [SDPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.50% of SDPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,094,130, which is approximately 892.588% of the company’s market cap and around 58.52% of the total institutional ownership; PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 218,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in SDPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in SDPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superior Drilling Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Drilling Products Inc. [AMEX:SDPI] by around 1,469,174 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 76,067 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 789,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,334,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDPI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 476,190 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 66,067 shares during the same period.