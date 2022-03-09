CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is -0.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] plunged by -$2.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $105.87 during the day while it closed the day at $102.36. The company report on March 7, 2022 that CVS Health to Invest $15.3 Million in Affordable Housing in San Antonio.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it will invest more than $15.3 million with Pedcor Investments and WNC to build 312 new affordable housing units in the uptown area of San Antonio. The investment is part of CVS Health’s commitment to address social determinants of health in underserved communities.

“CVS Health is committed to addressing housing insecurities and other social determinants of health in local communities across the country,” said LaMonte Thomas, South Central Market President, Aetna, a CVS Health company. “In San Antonio, we’re focusing on addressing the affordable housing crisis by making investments that will provide people with equal opportunity for secure housing and access to resources that will help them create a brighter future for themselves and their families.”.

CVS Health Corporation stock has also gained 0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has inclined by 10.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.23% and lost -0.78% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $133.52 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 6779280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.57, while it was recorded at 104.22 for the last single week of trading, and 91.46 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.97%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106,642 million, or 80.40% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,236,922, which is approximately 0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,556,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.78 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.94 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 2.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,231 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 50,793,757 shares. Additionally, 928 investors decreased positions by around 37,905,588 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 931,213,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,019,912,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 328 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,174,825 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,306,694 shares during the same period.