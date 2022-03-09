CIBC lifts Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.57 during the day while it closed the day at $5.22. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Provides 2022 Guidance, Including Production of 4.2-4.8 Million oz Silver and 31,000-35,000 oz Gold for 6.7-7.6 Million oz Silver Equivalent¹.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its consolidated production and cost guidance as well as its capital and exploration budgets for 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock has also gained 11.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXK stock has inclined by 23.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.75% and gained 23.70% year-on date.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $871.84 million, with 170.43 million shares outstanding and 169.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 9937708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

EXK stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.30. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 50.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $207 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,800,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.38 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $22.2 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,164,918 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,143,582 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,280,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,588,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,548 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 866,552 shares during the same period.