Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Stock trading around $1.45 per share: What’s Next?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] gained 20.83% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Acquires Majority Interest of Tropos Motors Europe to Expand European Assembly Capability and Distribution Networks in EMEA and Adds a Strategic Customer Network in Europe.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it entered into an agreement with Mosolf SE & Co. KG (“Mosolf”), one of Europe’s largest automotive logistics and service providers, to acquire a 65% equity interest in Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (“TME”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mosolf, for €3.25 million and assume 100% of a shareholder loan from Mosolf to TME in the amount of €11.9 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in March 2022.

TME has been a strategic, private label channel partner and one of the largest customers of Cenntro since 2019. TME assembles and distributes light electric commercial vehicles, based on Cenntro’s Metro® model, in Europe under the brand “ABLE.” As of February 28, 2022, TME has a distribution network of 50 dealers in Germany and 13 importers in Europe across sixteen countries, including France, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Denmark, and the Czech Republic, and also sells directly to major fleet providers. Following the closing of the acquisition, it is anticipated that TME will assemble and distribute the full line of Cenntro’s products for the European market, including the Metro®, the Logistar™ series and the Neibor® series for last mile on-demand delivery and related services.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited represents 48.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $391.50 million with the latest information. CENN stock price has been found in the range of $1.20 to $1.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 35010290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for CENN stock

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.83 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5508, while it was recorded at 1.3000 for the last single week of trading, and 7.6077 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 316,585, which is approximately 299.149% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 212,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in CENN stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $97000.0 in CENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 588,827 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 185,126 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 42,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 731,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,056 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 183,735 shares during the same period.