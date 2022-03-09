Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell -50.80% so far this year. What now?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] price surged by 2.65 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Bumble Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Total Revenue in 2021 Increased to $765.7 millionFourth Quarter Bumble App Revenue Increased 42% to $150.5 millionFourth Quarter Bumble App Paying Users Increased 29% to 1.6 million; Grew 108,000 Quarter Over Quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 11057322 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Bumble Inc. shares reached a high of $17.1305 and dropped to a low of $15.41 until finishing in the latest session at $16.66.

The one-year BMBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.04. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $52.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.65. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -39.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.35 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.54, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.04 and a Gross Margin at +57.13. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.99.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.16. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,028 million, or 97.50% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 9,985,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.06 million in BMBL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $117.12 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 16,808,397 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 18,225,484 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 89,945,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,978,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,138,969 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,312,670 shares during the same period.