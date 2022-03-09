BofA Securities slashes price target on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] – find out why.

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $23.54 on 03/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.81, while the highest price level was $25.76. The company report on February 24, 2022 that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit on March 1, 2022 and the Bank of America Refining Conference on March 10, 2022.

About PBF Energy Inc. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.50 percent and weekly performance of 43.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 131.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 10256160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $17.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PBF stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PBF shares from 10.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.98. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 28.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.31 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.04, while it was recorded at 19.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +3.51. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,756 million, or 76.50% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,041,582, which is approximately 0.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,188,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.98 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $196.0 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -9.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 11,544,481 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,838,312 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 71,100,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,482,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,742,500 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,278 shares during the same period.