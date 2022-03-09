BofA Securities lifts Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 3.64% on the last trading session, reaching $6.27 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Canopy Growth Heads to Expo West Bringing Lineup of CBD Products and Industry Panel to Show Attendees.

Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau will be on display March 8-12, 2022 at the show in Anaheim, CA.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today their participation in Natural Products Expo West 2022. Serving as a Silver Sponsor of the Expo, Canopy Growth’s CBD brands, including Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau, will be on display from March 8-12 in Anaheim, CA.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 393.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.47 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $5.79 to $6.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 9863105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $395 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,604,274, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 6,052,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.62 million in CGC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $31.14 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 167.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 14,140,267 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 6,482,978 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 44,661,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,284,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,286,369 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,351,687 shares during the same period.