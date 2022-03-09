BHP Group Limited [BHP] gain 15.28% so far this year. What now?

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.56%.

Over the last 12 months, BHP stock dropped by -8.01%. The one-year BHP Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.15. The average equity rating for BHP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $175.92 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, BHP stock reached a trading volume of 7231055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $71.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

BHP Stock Performance Analysis:

BHP Group Limited [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.16, while it was recorded at 72.01 for the last single week of trading, and 64.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BHP Group Limited Fundamentals:

BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -6.40%.

BHP Group Limited [BHP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,236 million, or 4.00% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 20,341,027, which is approximately 55.375% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,200,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in BHP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $1.1 billion in BHP stock with ownership of nearly -0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

300 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 33,757,737 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 24,381,208 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 110,871,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,010,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,306,749 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,447,591 shares during the same period.