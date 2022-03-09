Berenberg lifts Arrival [ARVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] closed the trading session at $3.22 on 03/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.05, while the highest price level was $3.355. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Arrival Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Non-binding Orders and LOIs doubled to c.134k1 vehiclesVan SOP in Q3 with 400-600 Vans expected to be delivered to customers this yearEnded Q4 2021 with approximately $905mm2 in cash and cash equivalents.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) today reported unaudited preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, ARVL reached to a volume of 7487140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $16.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

ARVL stock trade performance evaluation

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -19.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Arrival [ARVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $267 million, or 15.20% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 30,371,059, which is approximately 95.505% of the company’s market cap and around 73.43% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 30,237,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.94 million in ARVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.14 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 1015.96% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 50,084,270 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,375,040 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 28,674,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,133,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,566 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,178 shares during the same period.