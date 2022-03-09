Barclays lifts Tenaris S.A. [TS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.77 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Tenaris Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on audited consolidated financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 with comparison to its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Tenaris S.A. stock is now 37.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TS Stock saw the intraday high of $29.87 and lowest of $28.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.83, which means current price is +35.39% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, TS reached a trading volume of 6818102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $31.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $33, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on TS stock. On March 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

How has TS stock performed recently?

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.74. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.46, while it was recorded at 27.23 for the last single week of trading, and 22.15 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.33 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.98. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $40,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Tenaris S.A. [TS]

There are presently around $1,418 million, or 8.90% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,049,997, which is approximately -1.782% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 5,597,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.07 million in TS stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $144.11 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly 28.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 12,092,536 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,867,185 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,936,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,896,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,709,986 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,486 shares during the same period.