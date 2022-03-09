Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] moved up 13.56: Why It’s Important

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] jumped around 1.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.56 at the close of the session, up 13.56%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Ballard & ABB Receive Approval in Principle for High-Power Fuel Cell Concept to Power Ships.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced with ABB (SIX Swiss Ex: ABBN) – a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future – that they have received a groundbreaking approval in principle (“AiP”) from leading classification society DNV for a jointly developed fuel cell concept capable of generating 3 megawatts, or 4,000 HP, of electrical power. DNV is an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Høvik, Norway.

The AiP represents an important milestone in developing new technology, as independent assessment of the concept confirms feasibility of the design and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized. With the AiP in place, the jointly developed solution can be initiated with confidence that it is eligible to receive final approval for application onboard a wide range of vessels.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is now -7.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLDP Stock saw the intraday high of $11.85 and lowest of $10.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.38, which means current price is +39.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 11415215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

How has BLDP stock performed recently?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Insider trade positions for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $888 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,020,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.65 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.94 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 34.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 13,629,541 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,252,693 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 65,393,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,275,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,751 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,768,187 shares during the same period.