ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] is -9.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] jumped around 0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.66 at the close of the session, up 2.50%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that ArcelorMittal halts production at its Ukrainian steelmaking operations.

3 March 2022, 16:30 CET.

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) can confirm it has today taken the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets.

ArcelorMittal S.A. stock is now -9.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MT Stock saw the intraday high of $30.01 and lowest of $28.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.87, which means current price is +5.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 7348999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $51.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $34 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MT stock performed recently?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.04, while it was recorded at 30.21 for the last single week of trading, and 31.82 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,478 million, or 5.90% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 20,241,339, which is approximately -24.669% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,691,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.25 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $71.79 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 9,296,193 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 23,950,719 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 19,603,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,850,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,774,737 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,803,015 shares during the same period.