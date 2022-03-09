Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] Stock trading around $0.39 per share: What’s Next?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] gained 13.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.39 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Almaden Reports on Mexican Supreme Court Decision Regarding Mexican Mineral Title Law and Company Mineral Claims.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) reports that yesterday the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico (“SCJN”) reached a decision in respect of the mineral title lawsuit involving the Company’s mineral claims.

As previously reported, Almaden’s mineral claims are the basis of a lawsuit against the Mexican government (President, Congress, Ministry of Economy, Directorate of Mines, Mining Registry Office) asserting that the Mexican mining law is unconstitutional. In April 2019, a lower court in Puebla State issued a decision that Mexico’s mining law is unconstitutional because it fails to include provisions requiring consultation of indigenous communities before the granting of a mineral title. The lawsuit uses the Company’s mineral claims to make the argument. For more background see the Company’s press releases of April 14, 2021, February 27, 2020, and April 15, 2019.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. represents 137.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.64 million with the latest information. AAU stock price has been found in the range of $0.33 to $0.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 539.84K shares, AAU reached a trading volume of 14985470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for AAU stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.51. With this latest performance, AAU shares gained by 18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3050, while it was recorded at 0.3284 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3877 for the last 200 days.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.23. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.88.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.30 and a Current Ratio set at 24.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,491,770, which is approximately -0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 701,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in AAU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.16 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 1,082,011 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 218,516 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,554,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,854,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 912,656 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 94,821 shares during the same period.